M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Given “Hold” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MTB. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $128.68 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $165.24.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.00. The stock had a trading volume of 25,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,112. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.12.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 81.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 361,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,847,000 after purchasing an additional 162,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 15.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,200,000 after purchasing an additional 59,390 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.