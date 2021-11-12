Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

Mueller Industries has a payout ratio of 7.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mueller Industries to earn $6.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

NYSE:MLI opened at $62.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Mueller Industries has a 12 month low of $31.62 and a 12 month high of $63.07.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $982.25 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 10.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Gary S. Gladstein bought 11,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.71 per share, for a total transaction of $543,846.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mueller Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 99,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Mueller Industries worth $11,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

