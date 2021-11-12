Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,470,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,458 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.93% of Mueller Water Products worth $21,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 91,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MWA opened at $14.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MWA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

In other Mueller Water Products news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $420,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,595 shares of company stock valued at $667,878. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

