Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood cut Mueller Water Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut Mueller Water Products from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.60.

MWA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,116. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.00%.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $78,111.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,595 shares of company stock worth $667,878. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 91,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

