Murphy Oil Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Murphy Oil in a report released on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

MUR has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

NYSE MUR opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $31.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.59%.

In other news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,158,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $539,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,860,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,959,000 after purchasing an additional 592,745 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,912,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,202,000 after purchasing an additional 711,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,417,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,116,000 after purchasing an additional 562,643 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

