N-able (NYSE:NABL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

N-able (NYSE:NABL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “N-Able Technologies International, Inc. provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE NABL opened at $13.11 on Friday. N-able has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.55.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that N-able will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NABL. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new position in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at about $621,625,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at about $25,590,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at about $19,344,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at about $4,219,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at about $3,077,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

