Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Market Cap Achieves $1.16 Million

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 12th. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $82,604.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 67,038,295.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.80953780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00071063 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00071793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00098318 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,514.88 or 0.07187668 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,681.48 or 0.99788608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

