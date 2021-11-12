NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average is $56.36. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $86.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.14.

In other news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 3,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $178,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,553.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $1,413,189.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,813 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSTG. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

