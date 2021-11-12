Natausha Heleena White Sells 9,750 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Stock

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $649,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE SPXC opened at $65.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. SPX Co. has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $68.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 30.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair cut shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPX during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPX during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in SPX during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPX during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPX by 20.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

