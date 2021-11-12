National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$26.03 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.