National Bankshares Increases NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$7.50

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cormark raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.30.

Shares of TSE NVA traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$7.30. The company had a trading volume of 358,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,493. The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.79 and a 12 month high of C$7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.97.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

