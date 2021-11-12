National Bankshares Raises Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$37.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.22.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Shares of Ag Growth International stock traded up C$0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$33.77. 86,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,755. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$25.85 and a 12 month high of C$48.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$634.17 million and a P/E ratio of -1,686.00.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$302.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$308.33 million. Analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 3.0399998 EPS for the current year.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.