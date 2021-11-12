National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Announces Earnings Results

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. National Vision updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.280-$1.330 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.81. 2,305,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.31. National Vision has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $65.92.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EYE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Vision has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.89.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

