Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%.

Shares of NYSE NGS traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,191. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31. Natural Gas Services Group has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 1.99.

In related news, Director John Chisholm sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $69,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,506.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $33,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,235 shares of company stock worth $135,211. Insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 59.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 36,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.73% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

