Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.92% and a negative net margin of 1,303.10%.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NAVB opened at $1.43 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $43.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.73.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.
