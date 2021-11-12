Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.92% and a negative net margin of 1,303.10%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NAVB opened at $1.43 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $43.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 84.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.