Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) PT Raised to $20.00

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) had its price objective increased by analysts at Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NVTS opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

