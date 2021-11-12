NCC Group (LON:NCC) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 340 ($4.44).

NCC has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 363 ($4.74) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.38) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 363 ($4.74) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 342.20 ($4.47).

Shares of NCC Group stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 247 ($3.23). 130,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,871. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 281.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 290.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £764.97 million and a PE ratio of 71.14. NCC Group has a one year low of GBX 187.60 ($2.45) and a one year high of GBX 348 ($4.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a boost from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

In related news, insider Tim Kowalski sold 33,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44), for a total value of £87,129.27 ($113,834.95).

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

