Needham & Company LLC Boosts Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target to $14.00

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.75 and a beta of 1.17. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Asure Software Company Profile
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
