Needham & Company LLC Boosts Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target to $14.00

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.75 and a beta of 1.17. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 103.7% during the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,483,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 755,282 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 9.1% during the second quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 105,040 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,128,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,008,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 879,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 51,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.