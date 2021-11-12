Needham & Company LLC Boosts JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $71.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JFrog from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.57.

Shares of FROG opened at $37.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.17 and a beta of 0.73. JFrog has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $73.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.09.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. JFrog’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JFrog by 4,597.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,455,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in JFrog by 655.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in JFrog by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in JFrog by 377.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,442,000 after acquiring an additional 615,431 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JFrog by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,902,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,614,000 after acquiring an additional 513,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

