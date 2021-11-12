Needham & Company LLC Lowers Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Price Target to $8.00

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trevi Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.18. 2,152,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $30.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.06.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 96,149 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

