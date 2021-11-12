Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.57.

NKTR stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $108,800.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $65,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,958 shares of company stock valued at $778,076 in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

