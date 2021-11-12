NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million. NeoGames updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NGMS stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $39.96. The stock had a trading volume of 104,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,507. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average is $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. NeoGames has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $73.54.

Get NeoGames alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NeoGames stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of NeoGames worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGames has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.