Netcall (LON:NET) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Netcall (LON:NET) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on the stock.

LON:NET opened at GBX 82.13 ($1.07) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 83.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netcall has a 52 week low of GBX 42.63 ($0.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 89 ($1.16). The firm has a market cap of £122.38 million and a P/E ratio of 139.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a GBX 0.37 ($0.00) dividend. This is a positive change from Netcall’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Netcall’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

