Neuronetics, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Neuronetics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor expects that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Neuronetics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STIM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neuronetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Neuronetics stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $140.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a current ratio of 11.65.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 223.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 230.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Cascella acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

