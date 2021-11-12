Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Downgraded to Hold at Truist Securities

Truist Securities cut shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $105.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $165.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NVRO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist cut shares of Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Nevro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.38.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $96.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.79 and a 200 day moving average of $138.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 0.98. Nevro has a 12 month low of $96.76 and a 12 month high of $188.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,800,000 after purchasing an additional 119,909 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Nevro by 105,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 9,486 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Nevro by 414.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 26,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nevro by 231.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after buying an additional 52,022 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.