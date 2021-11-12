Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Cut to $128.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $147.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

NVRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Nevro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Nevro from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Nevro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.38.

NYSE NVRO opened at $96.96 on Tuesday. Nevro has a twelve month low of $96.76 and a twelve month high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.51.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Nevro by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $654,911,000 after buying an additional 666,384 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,419,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,228,000 after purchasing an additional 293,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,800,000 after purchasing an additional 119,909 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,833,000 after purchasing an additional 90,894 shares during the period.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

