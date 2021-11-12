New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.363 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

New Jersey Resources has raised its dividend by 22.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. New Jersey Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 64.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect New Jersey Resources to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.2%.

Shares of NJR opened at $39.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.60. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $44.41.

NJR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Jersey Resources stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,460 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of New Jersey Resources worth $16,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

