New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NJR. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 210.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NJR opened at $39.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

