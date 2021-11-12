New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Raised to $112.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Relic from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.50.

NEWR opened at $123.19 on Tuesday. New Relic has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.12 and a 200-day moving average of $72.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 0.92.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $223,667.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,063.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $298,254.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,963 shares of company stock worth $7,723,994. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in New Relic by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 27,023 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in New Relic by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in New Relic by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 445,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,368,000 after buying an additional 19,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

