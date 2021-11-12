Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 818 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 0.6% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.41.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.12. 195,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,725,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

