Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 64.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

XHE stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,186. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12 month low of $103.87 and a 12 month high of $133.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.05 and its 200-day moving average is $125.67.

