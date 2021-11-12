Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 129 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 0.9% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 27,864 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $145.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,802,770. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.74. The firm has a market cap of $175.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $155.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $4,147,185.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 337,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,028,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 387,388 shares of company stock valued at $42,298,397. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.