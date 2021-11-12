Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $786,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.54. 224,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,990,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $435.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $142.86 and a one year high of $179.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

