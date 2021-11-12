Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 73 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in Cintas by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.78.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 in the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $433.99. 249,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,171. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.50. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $314.62 and a 12 month high of $448.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.95%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

