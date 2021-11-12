Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. eXp World accounts for about 1.3% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 451.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in eXp World by 157.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in eXp World by 15.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

eXp World stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.15. 795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,566. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.02 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.35.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. eXp World’s payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPI. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $535,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $638,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 438,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,624,260. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

