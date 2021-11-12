Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Has $343,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Marotta Asset Management raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

NYSE:LMT traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $337.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,960. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $93.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $348.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.88.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

