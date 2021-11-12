Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Sells 1,335 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,717,884 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $992,048,000 after buying an additional 633,169 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10,698.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 41,525 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $3,502,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.69. 131,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,473,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.96. The company has a market cap of $239.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.