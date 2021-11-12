NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.46.

NXE opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 2.06. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 522,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 19.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 19.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 36.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

