NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.380-$2.380 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE NXRT traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.63. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,763. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -96.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.81.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -173.42%.

NXRT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist lifted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.50.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $9,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

