NextCure’s (NXTC) Hold Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NXTC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NextCure from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextCure has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.54.

NextCure stock opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -0.20. NextCure has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextCure by 703.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextCure by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NextCure by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 78,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NextCure by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in NextCure by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

