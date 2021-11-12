NextCure’s (NXTC) Hold Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NXTC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NextCure from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextCure has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.54.
NextCure stock opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -0.20. NextCure has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $14.40.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextCure by 703.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextCure by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NextCure by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 78,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NextCure by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in NextCure by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.
NextCure Company Profile
NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.
