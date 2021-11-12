NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Announces Earnings Results

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NexTech AR Solutions had a negative return on equity of 115.83% and a negative net margin of 109.03%.

Shares of OTCMKTS NEXCF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. 262,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,864. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $121.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.92. NexTech AR Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

NexTech AR Solutions Company Profile

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. develops and operates augmented reality advertising platform. The company products and services include ARitize Ecomm Solution, ARitize Retail Showroom, ARitize App, ARitize University, and ARitize Live Casting. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

