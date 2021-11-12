NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Announces Earnings Results

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NexTech AR Solutions had a negative return on equity of 115.83% and a negative net margin of 109.03%.
Shares of OTCMKTS NEXCF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. 262,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,864. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $121.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.92. NexTech AR Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.96.
NexTech AR Solutions Company Profile
