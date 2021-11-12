NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Lifted by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $275,150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 178.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,616 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 146.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $88,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $85.37 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

