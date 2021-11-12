Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Shares Gap Up to $8.45

Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.45, but opened at $8.73. Nexters shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 1,539 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37.

Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1,000.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $109.64 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nexters stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexters Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEV)

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

