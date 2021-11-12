NextNav (NN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect NextNav to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NN opened at $9.88 on Friday. NextNav has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NN. B. Riley began coverage on NextNav in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on NextNav in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

