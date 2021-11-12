NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.60) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the company will earn ($1.60) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.31). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.36) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NGM. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.36.

NGM stock opened at $20.38 on Thursday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.43%.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $306,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $740,600. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 115,612.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

