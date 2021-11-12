NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Gap Down to $308.73

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $308.73, but opened at $299.56. NICE shares last traded at $298.45, with a volume of 2,442 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NICE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.36.

The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.36.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

