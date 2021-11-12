Nicholas Moakes Purchases 14,252 Shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) Stock

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) insider Nicholas Moakes bought 14,252 shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £14,964.60 ($19,551.35).

Nicholas Moakes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, October 13th, Nicholas Moakes acquired 1,422 shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £1,436.22 ($1,876.43).

LON:JEFI traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 105.25 ($1.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,238. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 101.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 103.61. Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 82 ($1.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 110 ($1.44).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.19%.

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust Company Profile

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.