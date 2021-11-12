Nick Keveth Acquires 8 Shares of Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) Stock

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) insider Nick Keveth bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,958 ($25.58) per share, for a total transaction of £156.64 ($204.65).

Nick Keveth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 6th, Nick Keveth bought 9 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,814 ($23.70) per share, for a total transaction of £163.26 ($213.30).

LON AVON opened at GBX 1,907 ($24.92) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £591.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,906.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,433.77. Avon Rubber p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 1,725 ($22.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,650 ($60.75).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Avon Rubber from GBX 2,955 ($38.61) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Avon Rubber Company Profile

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

