Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $67.86 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NISN traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.69. 593,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,179. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $24.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NISN. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the first quarter worth $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the second quarter worth $120,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the first quarter worth $266,000.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

