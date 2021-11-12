Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Issues Earnings Results

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Nkarta stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.54. The stock had a trading volume of 292,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,672. The firm has a market cap of $643.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.50. Nkarta has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.16.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKTX. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nkarta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $231,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $132,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340 shares in the company, valued at $10,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nkarta stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Nkarta worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

